Larger headquarters for Delphi girls’ deaths investigation

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Investigators have moved to a larger headquarters as they work on finding who killed two teenage girls near a northern Indiana hiking trail.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby says investigators relocated Saturday from Delphi’s municipal building to the Carroll County REMC building.

Leazenby tells the (Lafayette) Journal & Courier the new location provides more room as police review thousands of tips into the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

The Delphi girls’ bodies were found Feb. 14 in a wooded area near the community about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. They vanished the day before while out on the trail.

Authorities have released a grainy photo of a man and audio of a male saying “down the hill” taken from German’s cellphone.

