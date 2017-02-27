Child abuse and neglect on the rise in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Youth Institute has released new information about the state of children in Indiana.

Within the 2017 Kid’s Count Data Book, topics range from child abuse and neglect to suicide, dating violence, and beyond.

The reports says that child abuse and neglect has been on the rise in Indiana since 2011.

In 2015, more than half of the children who were removed from the home by the Department of Children’s Services were taken out of the home due to substance abuse by the parent.

“It’s most often neglect because if the parents are blacked out or passed out, they’re not able to care for their children appropriately. So it’s not active abuse in many cases but it’s certainly neglect,” said Tami Silverman, President and CEO of the Indiana Youth Institute.

The IYI said in 2015, 17 of every 1,000 Hoosier children were victim to child abuse or neglect.

Everyone in the state is a mandated reporter and if they see something that could be child abuse or neglect, they should report it.

“Make sure that child is safe. Make sure appropriate authorities and professionals get involved. You may think if you’re a friend or family member you can work it out, but often those cases are so much more complex than you might understand,” Silverman added.

Signs and symptoms of abuse or neglect can be found here.

Child Protective Services operates a 24/7 hotline. That number is 1-800-800-5556.

