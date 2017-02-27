Culture of Good to donate supplies to local teachers

It’s a cultural movement that inspires employees, ignites positive change in the world and impacts their bottom lines. Culture of Good was developed at TCC, a Verizon retailer owned by Moorehead that operates more than 800 locations in 39 states, based in Carmel. Hoosier residents Scott Moorehead and Ryan McCarty founded Culture of Good just this year, and in celebration, they launched a nationwide three-month bus tour.

Here’s more:

• During the tour, McCarty is stopping at local elementary schools to donate supply packs to teachers and students.

• Overall, Culture of Good is stopping in over 30 cities to donate school supply packs to 300+ teachers at various schools across the country.

• This is part of an even bigger initiative in which over 5,500 school supply packs will be given to teachers in February.

• To coincide with the launch of the business, the duo wrote the book “Build A Culture of Good: Unleash Results By Letting Your Employees Bring Their Soul To Work,” which hit bookshelves January 9, 2017.

To learn more, visit:

http://cultureofgood.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cultureofgood

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cultureofgood/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CultureofGood

