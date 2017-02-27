Fans share their favorite Jack’s Donuts moments

Check out this week’s Jack’s Donuts fans with Jack’s CEO Lee Marcum!

Jan Estelle sent this pic to us at eatdonuts@jacksdonuts.com. Jan and her daughter were enjoying a mommy/daughter day together, and had to swing by Jack’s Donuts in New Castle on their way to the Children’s Museum in Muncie! A special start to a special day.

Christie instagramed this pic to us using #jacksdonuts from her recent visit to our Greenwood store! Christie’s comment said “Trying out Jack’s donuts for breakfast this morning. All of us agree that we will be coming back!” #familytime. Yes, another family converted to Indiana’s donut shop, Jack’s Donuts!

Jack’s Donuts good friend AJ from Alt 103 sent this video to us a few weeks ago showing us how she celebrates Valentine’s Day at work while on the air! Yes, Jack’s Donuts are so delicious that AJ herself couldn’t help but enjoy a fruity pebble white iced roll live on the air!

Don’t forget, Lee will be in the following week, March 6th, to make an official announcement about Jack’s 11TH new store!

To learn more, visit www.jacksdonuts.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY JACK’S DONUTS

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...