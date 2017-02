GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a theft that happened on Feb. 2.

According to police, a white male stole approximately 100 pounds of copper wiring from a home.

The suspect is described as wearing the following attire during the theft:

Green military style jacket

Blue jeans

Navy blue hoody

Black sock hat

Work gloves

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.

