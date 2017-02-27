How starting a blue collar business can turn into lots of green

Turn your service career dreams into big bucks with help from Mark Stoner, Entrepreneur & Author, Blue-Collar Gold!

As a public speaker, mentor, leader, encourager, and accountability partner, Mark has helped hundreds of service business owners develop and implement plans that put them on the path to success. Now, taking on a new role as author of Blue Collar Gold: How to Build A Service Business From The Dirt Up, Mark hopes to increase his reach and help even more business owners launch to new heights. If you’re looking for that push to get you from wishing to doing, this is the book for you. In it, you’ll find real examples of what has worked and hasn’t worked in Mark’s business endeavors; tips for developing and implementing your business growth plan; and suggestions for taking your business from something that owns you to something you own. Mark also provides tips for staying focused, becoming a better leader, setting and sticking to goals, and getting the most out of your marketing efforts; as well as several resources that have helped him on his business success journey.

In Blue Collar Gold, you’ll be challenged to think about where you want your business to go; what you want your exit strategy to look like; and how you’re going to get from here to there. As the business owner, you’re already behind the wheel – where are you taking your business? With Mark’s proven tips and real-world advice, you’ll be ready to hit the ground running and reach your destination without hitting every roadblock along the way. Get your copy of Blue Collar Gold: How To Build A Service Business From The Dirt Up here and on Amazon Summer 2016! Do you need an impactful speaker with real-world experience for your next meeting or convention? You can book Mark Stoner today!

To learn more, visit www.markstoner.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY NEXT CENTURY PUBLISHING

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...