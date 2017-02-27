IMPD: Man in stolen vehicle crashes into school bus during pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man in a stolen vehicle being pursued by police crashed into a school bus on the south side of Indianapolis Monday morning, according to authorities.

It happened on El Lago Boulevard, just southeast of Rural Street and Hanna Avenue, around 8:15 a.m.

Police say children were on board the Perry Township bus, but no one was hurt. The bus appeared to have minor damage.

Students were transferred to another bus and transported from the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the collision. He faces preliminary charges of auto theft, criminal recklessness, resisting and fleeing arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.

IMPD: Suspect drove into Stone Lake Lodge apartment complex while a Perry Twnship School bus was picking up children. — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) February 27, 2017

IMPD: While the bus' stop arm was out, the suspect drove the van between parked cars & the bus, damaging multiple vehicles. pic.twitter.com/B6WtVEM4qb — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) February 27, 2017

IMPD: 11 kids were on the Perry Twnship school bus when the suspect hit it, everyone's ok. Police stopped chasing vehicle. — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) February 27, 2017

IMPD: The complex only has 1 exit & entrance, so officers began searching for suspect, found him after he bailed from the van. pic.twitter.com/gsmvVoWHQc — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) February 27, 2017

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...