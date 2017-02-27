IMPD: Man in stolen vehicle crashes into school bus during pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man in a stolen vehicle being pursued by police crashed into a school bus on the south side of Indianapolis Monday morning, according to authorities.
It happened on El Lago Boulevard, just southeast of Rural Street and Hanna Avenue, around 8:15 a.m.
Police say children were on board the Perry Township bus, but no one was hurt. The bus appeared to have minor damage.
Students were transferred to another bus and transported from the scene.
The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the collision. He faces preliminary charges of auto theft, criminal recklessness, resisting and fleeing arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.