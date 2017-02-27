Indiana State Police hand out flyers seeking information in Carroll County murder investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The murder mystery of two teens in Carroll County continues to captivate national attention. Police have not made any arrests in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Indiana State Police say the reward is now at $96,000 for anyone with information leading to an arrest. Investigators have been working around the clock and following up on leads.

From digital billboards across the country to the PSAs on the radio, the national search continues for this man wanted in connection to the murders of Abby and Libby.

“For somebody to not know this guy and you know, they haven’t caught him yet, it flabbergasted me really,” said Robert Lucas, longtime resident.

Robert Lucas grew up in Carroll County. He said he remains hopeful that police will make an arrest soon.

“We just need to have trust in our law enforcement you know, that they will bring this person to justice and that at the end of the day we’re still a tight knit community and we just all got to stick together,” said Lucas.

The Carroll County Sherriff’s Office is leading the investigation with help from multiple agencies, including state police and the FBI. Over the weekend, investigators moved headquarters from the municipal building to the REMC.

“We’re optimstic officers are still hitting the streets with the same vigor they did from day one,” said Sgt. Tony Slocum, Indiana State Police Public Information Officer. “Hopefully, bringing this case to a quick resolution sooner rather than later.”

People continue to call and email investigators with information everyday. As of Monday, Sgt. Slocum said investigators receieved nearly 9,000 tips.

“We just want that information,” he said. “There’s two families out there right now who had their beautiful daughters murdered and you could be the missing piece to help solve this case.”

Investigators said they won’t stop until someone is held accountable, but they need your help.

“They [investigastors] feel it in their bones just as strongly as the community,” he said. “We’re going to solve this case soon.We just need that small piece of information maybe from the public that will provide that and hopefully put a murder and murders in the Carroll County Jail.”

Sgt. Slocum said investigators also handed out flyers across the community on Monday.

“Not everyone deals with electronic media where they’re connected to the TV, social media sites, things like that, so we’re trying to reach that segment of society that doesn’t,” he said. “We have a small segment, the Amish community, German Baptist we want to make sure they have the information.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 844-459-5786.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...