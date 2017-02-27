Jewish Community Center closed due to bomb threat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Arthur M. Glick Jewish Community Center on Hoover Road was temporarily closed following a bomb threat.

JCC Indianapolis posted on Twitter that the center is closed. The center said just after 10:30 a.m. that the center had received the threat and that all members were secure.

The JCC is currently closed. We received a bomb threat. All members are secure. We will have an… https://t.co/Ryd1H0H5HM — JCC Indianapolis (@JCCIndianapolis) February 27, 2017

By 11:40 a.m., workers could be seen on the inside of the building. A 24-Hour News 8 call to the center was received, then transferred to a voicemail.

No other information has been made available at this time.

