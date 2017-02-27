Kyle Parker sentenced to 60 years for murder of 1-year-old girl

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The man found guilty of killing a 15-month-old was sentenced to 60 years in prison Monday. An additional 16 years will be served concurrently.

Kyle Parker was accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering Shaylyn Ammerman last March.

In exchange for pleading guilty to murder and kidnapping, six other charges were dropped. Those charges are:

Rape

Child molesting

Aggravated battery use

Strangulation

Obstruction of justice

Failure to report a dead body

The forensic pathologist on the case said it was the worst case of sexual trauma she had ever seen.

