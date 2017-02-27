Local chefs to participate in Fat Tuesday Gumbo cook-off

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Ten local chefs will cook their best gumbo recipes in celebration of Mardi Gras on Fat Tuesday.
The Indianapolis City Market and the Tomlinson Tap Room will host the Gumbo Cook-Off Tuesday. Guests will get to taste a 4-ounce sample of each of the recipes along with a slice of French bread with each sample. Attendees will vote for their favorite recipes using green, yellow and purpose Mardi Gras beads.
Participating restaurants and chefs include:
- The Meridian Restaurant and Bar – Alan Smith
- Libertine Liquor Bar – Matt Stum
- Rook – Carlos Salazar
- Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place – Cynthia Wilson
- Pogue’s Run Grocer – Alan Walker
- Love Handle – Chris Benedyk
- Twenty Tap – Shannon Baugher
- U-Relish Farms – Cara Dafforn
- Three Carrots – Ian Phillips
- Circle City Soups – Angela Osborn
Tickets can be purchased online for the event.