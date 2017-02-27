Man makes threats at downtown bar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Just after 11 o’clock on Sunday evening a man walked into Downtown Olly’s bar. He moved through the diverse crowd and stopped near a bar tender, where he demanded all the cash in the register. No money was exchanged, and then according to patrons, the unknown man made a threat.

“We should shoot this place up like Orlando,” according to one man inside the bar.

911 was called, police soon arrived to the 800 block of Illinois Street, and 27-year-old Brandon Savage was placed into custody.

Using the word Orlando struck a nerve with those in the bar, because just nine months ago an off-duty security guard shot and killed 49 people and injured 53 others in a hate crime inside Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

“It was the worse day of my life,” said Owner of Downtown Olly’s bar.

24-Hour News 8 is learning through Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department that Savage checked out of an area hospital on Sunday evening. IMPD adds Savage called Indiana State Police and informed the agency he wanted to shoot up a gay club. Just three hours later, Savage walked into Downtown Olly’s and made a series of threats.

According to IMPD Savage is expected to undergo a mental evaluation at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. The series of threats will be forward to FBI for further review, currently Savage is being held on an attempted murder charge.

“We take all threats seriously when you bring up things like past incidents and past tragedies,” said IMPD Officer Aaron Hamer.

Coleman expressed relief that no one was seriously injured during the threat.

“I think the staff did the right thing by calling 911 immediately, there is no sense in taking a chance on someone acting out on that,” said Coleman.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...