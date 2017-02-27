Man wanted in teen’s murder arrested in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Kentucky (WEHT) – A man wanted for the murder of a Caldwell County High School student has been arrested in Hopkins County.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page that they arrested Deshaun Palmer Sunday.

20-year-old Palmer was wanted for the murder of 15-year-old Deayrn Hamilton in Caldwell County.

Hamilton was a student-athlete at Caldwell County High School.

According to reports, the Princeton boy was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound on Feb. 13.

The teen died at the Caldwell County Medical Center.

