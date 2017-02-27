Noble Co. attorney accused of embezzling $63K from estate

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Noble County attorney for an estate was arrested Monday for allegedly utilizing her position to make unauthorized cash withdrawals from the estate’s account.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation that began in March of last year, which found that Diane Miller, 60, made unauthorized withdrawals from the estate totaling $63,000, according to a press release from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.

Miller was charged with one felony count of theft. She was later released on her own recognizance, promising in writing to show up for future court appearances and not engage in illegal activity, the press release said.

A special prosecutor for the Kosciusko County Prosecutors Office has been appointed to prosecute the case.

