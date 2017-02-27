Report: Indy ranked as No. 4 most underrated city

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A beloved place in the Hoosier state is ranked fourth in a report of America’s Most Underrated Cities by Travel + Leisure.
The online and print travel guide publication ranked 10 cities that “promise to exceed your expectations” with Indianapolis coming in at fourth on the list. The list was compiled after readers of Travel + Leisure participated in the annual America’s Favorite Places survey that evaluates hundreds of cities and towns across a range of categories.
The report describes Indy as the city that “has a booming craft beer scene and a world-famous love for sporting events.”
Indianapolis was noted for its exceptionally friendly residents and low prices.
America’s Most Underrated Cities report listed these cities in the top 10:
- Providence, Rhode Island
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Buffalo, New York
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Charleston, South Carolina
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- San Francisco, California
- Chicago, Illinois
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
America’s Most Underrated Cities
America’s Most Underrated Cities x
