Report: Indy ranked as No. 4 most underrated city

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A beloved place in the Hoosier state is ranked fourth in a report of America’s Most Underrated Cities by Travel + Leisure.

The online and print travel guide publication ranked 10 cities that “promise to exceed your expectations” with Indianapolis coming in at fourth on the list. The list was compiled after readers of Travel + Leisure participated in the annual America’s Favorite Places survey that evaluates hundreds of cities and towns across a range of categories.

The report describes Indy as the city that “has a booming craft beer scene and a world-famous love for sporting events.”

Indianapolis was noted for its exceptionally friendly residents and low prices.

America’s Most Underrated Cities report listed these cities in the top 10:

Providence, Rhode Island Nashville, Tennessee Buffalo, New York Indianapolis, Indiana Charleston, South Carolina New Orleans, Louisiana San Francisco, California Chicago, Illinois Boston, Massachusetts Albuquerque, New Mexico

America’s Most Underrated Cities View as list View as gallery Open Gallery In this Wednesday, June 13, 2012, photo, visitors at Chicago's Millennium Park enjoy the sculpture "Cloud Gate," also known as "The Bean" on Wednesday, June 13, 2012 in Chicago. Millennium Park is one of several free activities/things/places visitors can enjoy in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) In this June 22, 2016 photo, a tourist walks into San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church in Albuquerque's Old Town. New Mexico officials said Tuesday, July 5, 2016, the state saw "record-breaking" tourism for the fourth year in a row in 2015. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras) FILE -- This Sept. 27, 2011 file photo shows the Cumberland River and downtown Nashville, Tenn. The banks of the river and the bridges over it offer viewpoints for the skyline that inspired Bob Dylan to write a country album. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) The intersection of St. Peter St. and Royal St. is seen in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 22, 2011. The Vieux Carre Commission, which oversees the 2,500 to 3,000 buildings in the historic French Quarter, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this month. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) A view of downtown Boston from the Evelyn Moakley Bridge, Thursday, May 19, 2016, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) A man walks his dog at Kite Hill Open Space with downtown San Francisco at rear on Thursday, March 13, 2014. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Indianapolis skyline. (WISH Photo/Howard Monroe) FILE - Fishermen try their luck on the pier at Folly Beach, S.C., near Charleston, on July 1, 2014. During Labor Day weekend 2014 AAA Carolinas says the Charleston area will be one of the most popular destinations for the 1.5 million people in the Carolinas expected to travel to enjoy the last long weekend of the summer season. The motor club says that gas prices are down sharply since the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith, File) In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, photo, a statue of Roger Williams over looks the skyline, in Providence, R.I. One of Colonial America's most important freethinkers has a new role as a marketing tool for the place he settled 380 years ago. Roger Williams founded Providence as a refuge for dissidents experimenting with ideas that formed the backbone of U.S. democracy. Now state leaders are harkening back to his legacy as a draw for businesses and young people looking for a place that matches their ideals. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) The city of Buffalo is shown from a Lake Erie waterfront overlook tower in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, May 10, 2010. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

To learn about all things happening in Indianapolis, Visit Indy highlights events, eats and much more.

