Stars of “Before I Fall”

In BEFORE I FALL, Samantha Kingston is a young woman who has it all: the crush-worthy boyfriend, amazing best friends and drop dead gorgeous looks. February 12 is just another charmed day in Sam’s life until it turns out to be her last. Stuck reliving her last day during one inexplicable week, Sam untangles the mystery surrounding her death and discovers the true value of everything she is in danger of losing.

Join Tracy as he chats with Actresses Jennifer Beals and Zoey Deutch. BEFORE I FALL opens nationwide March 3.

WEB: http://beforeifallfilm.com/

JENNIFER’S BIO – http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000884

ZOEY’S BIO – http://www.imdb.com/name/nm3614913

