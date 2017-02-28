Apparent gunshot fired into Evansville synagogue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An apparent gunshot into an Evansville synagogue has drawn the FBI’s attention.

Special Agent Wendy Osborne says agents went Tuesday to Temple Adath B’Nai Israel where Rabbi Gary Mazo says a bullet was fired into a window. Mazo says the damage was discovered Monday.

Evansville police say it was an act of vandalism caused by a “projectile.”

Osborne says the FBI and the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are monitoring vandalism and threats at Jewish schools, centers and cemeteries around the country. The Indianapolis Jewish Community Center received a bomb threat on Tuesday.

Mazo says the incident “was a cowardly act by a bigot.” He told the Evansville Courier & Press that U.S. political leaders need to stand up to acts of hatred against any segments of the population.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...