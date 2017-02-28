Car drives into Mardi Gras parade in Alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A car drove into a crowd of people at an Alabama Mardi Gras parade Tuesday morning.

The number of injuries is unknown at this time, but there appear to be multiple injuries. A marching band was in the area of the crash.

Video of the scene shows multiple ambulances on scene with several patients on stretchers.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

NEW ORLEANS CRASH SATURDAY

On Saturday, a man plowed into a Mardi Gras gathering in New Orleans. Twenty-eight people were hurt. At least three people had moderate to severe injuries and were hospitalized overnight.

Police say the driver had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...