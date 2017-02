INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A celebration was held for Indiana’s JAG program Tuesday at the Statehouse.

JAG, which stands for Jobs for America’s Graduates, celebrated 10 years in the state.

Leaders say the program has helped more than 17,000 Hoosier students stay in school through graduation, pursue post-secondary education and secure quality jobs.

Last year more than 7,000 students were in JAG through 110 programs across the state.

