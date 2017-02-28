Community justice campus estimated to cost nearly $600 million

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We now know how much the city’s new criminal justice center is expected to cost.

In a release from the Criminal Justice Reform Task Force, the estimated cost for the Community Justice Campus is estimated to cost between $565 and $575 million. Other potential off-site renovations projects could cost an additional $74 million.

The task force presented their recommendations to Mayor Hogsett in December of last year. Included in those recommendations were the construction of four facilities; an assessment and intervention facility, a consolidated county jail, courts facility and a professional office building in order to provide space for both public and private entities.

Also, in order to provide funding for the multi-million dollar project, the finance team discovered potential revenue streams amounting to $35 million per year for 30 years. The finance team said they will continue to look for other sources of revenue to finance project as that figure is an estimate.

The cost of community justice campus may also vary as well depending on a variety of aspects including cost of materials, labor and utilities and interest rates.

Read full report:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...