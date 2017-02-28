Emergency call boxes no longer a feature on the downtown Canal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – For years, emergency call boxes were strategically placed along the Indianapolis’ downtown Canal. The five boxes were available in case of an emergency. With the push of a button, the person in need of services would be dispatched to someone who could help. Over the years, black plastic bags covered the boxes because of repeated malfunctions.

The boxes were removed a year ago because they were considered old and no longer useful. 24-Hour News 8 learned there was mixed reaction to the removal.

“It seems like it would be a good thing to have in case you need it,” said resident, Don Stuck. ” Everyone has got a cell phone, if you don’t need it, it will be something to have.”

In 2016, the boxes were removed by the city. The plan moving forward is to focus on improving lighting along the waterway. The city of Indianapolis will partner with Barth Electric to perform two projects.

The first plan calls for replacing five light fixtures along Vermont Street and wiring along the east side of the canal around Vermont Plaza. A completion date for the project has not been set. The second phase includes Barth Electric looking into infrastructure and lighting analysis on the canal.

A date on the second phase has not been released. Some residents don’t seem to see a problem with the current lighting, but do admit there could be some improvements.

“I do like the lighting, it is rare occasion that I get out here in the evening, there are some dark corners around the bridges,” said resident Alex Hess.

