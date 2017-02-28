Fire destroys Whitley County home

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A fire destroyed a home near Columbia City early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called just after 3 a.m. to the 900 block of West 200 North on a reported house fire.

A relative at the scene told 24-Hour News 8’s sister station, WANE, a mom and dad woke to the sound of their baby crying and noticed the fire. They were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Crews had to attack the fire from the outside because of how quickly the fire spread. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, but the structure is a total loss.

Five departments responded to the fire while two other crews were called to watch the five stations.

The trucks had to fill up with water in Columbia City, then drive the water to the scene.

A representative of American Red Cross showed up the house to find out how the organization could help the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

