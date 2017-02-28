Firefighter Tim shares Cajun recipe for Fat Tuesday

Get “spicy” this Fat Tuesday with a Cajun Creole dish from Firefighter Tim. Tim says it’s a twist on one of his favorite meals that Firefighter Ian Reppert makes at the Firehouse. And on the side? Cheddar Bacon Grits!

Cajun Shrimp/Chicken Alfredo

Items Needed

1 Stick of Butter (the real stuff, not that plastic in a tub)

1 Large Carton Heavy Whipping Cream

3 bags Shredded Parmesan Cheese

1 pound of peeled/deveined shrimp and/or chicken

Various Seasonings: Salt, Black Pepper, Italian Seasoning, Garlic

Cajun Seasoning (to taste)

2 lbs Pasta (your choice)

Melt ½ a stick of butter in a medium sized sauce pan. When the butter is completely melted and is beginning to brown, add the full carton of heavy whipping cream. Allow the whipping cream to heat through but not come to a boil. Add two of the bags of parmesan cheese (one at a time) to the heavy whipping cream. Reduce heat to a simmer. Add salt and pepper to taste. You can also add some Italian seasoning if you want the dish to be more Italian instead of spicy. Be sure to stir frequently to avoid burning the cheese to the bottom of the pan.

Grill your chicken and/or shrimp until done. Add seasonings of your choice during the grilling process. Lemon pepper or garlic, are each a good seasoning to think about for the shrimp. Give your protein a good coating of the Cajun Seasoning during the grilling process. Some of this will fall off during grilling, but don’t worry, we’ll be adding more in the next step. Chop up the chicken into small pieces after it is grilled. Cutting up the shrimp is up to you, and will most likely be determined by the size of shrimp that you purchased.

Melt your remaining half a stick of butter in a small frying pan. Combine it with your desired amount of Cajun Seasoning (approx. 2 Tablespoons to start), and stir. Feel free to add more if you want a hotter dish. Add your chicken and shrimp to the frying pan and stir to ensure a good coating of seasoning on all the protein. When you have good coverage, add your protein into the Alfredo sauce and stir to combine the flavors.

Cook your pasta. Try and make it al dente… Someone with Italian heritage will be watching and judging you hahaha. When you are done with the pasta, drain it but do not rinse it off. Put it back in the pot that you cooked it in. Add the Alfredo sauce and stir, coating the pasta evenly. Serve with some type of bread and an exercise regimen prescribed by a certified trainer!!

Cheddar Bacon Grits

1 1/2 c. grits

3 c. water

3 . Heavy cream

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 c. shredded Cheddar cheese

1 Tbsp kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp. butter

3 green onions, sliced

Directions :

Melt butter, add heavy cream and water bring to a simmer. Now add grits, stir frequently. Add about 3/4 of cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions. Continue stirring until grits thicken. Add the rest of the cheddar, bacon, and green onions after the grits are done cooking. If you would like to add some of your extra Cajun shrimp to the mixture, this is a good combination.

