Hamilton County officials announce Nickel Plate Trail proposal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Leaders from Hamilton County are making an announcement Tuesday morning about connecting the communities in Fishers and Noblesville and replacing the deteriorating rail line.

Noblesville Mayor John Ditslear, Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness and Hamilton County commissioners announced a joint partnership to convert the Nickel Plate Rail Line into a trail, connecting the two cities from 96th Street in Fishers to Pleasant Street in Noblesville.

“The Nickel Plate Trail is another step in fulfilling our vision to create more opportunities for residents to really get out and experience our community,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. “With the challenges we are facing to save the rail line, this option helps provide similar connectivity, activates the space year-round, and has the potential for a positive economic impact to Fishers.”

City and county leaders have been looking for a way to use or improve the rail line after deciding to stop running the Indiana State Fair train.

“Whether residents walk, run, bike or skate, the Nickel Plate Trail will highlight what is unique about each of our cities – from the new downtown of Fishers and the young entrepreneurs of Launch Fishers north to Noblesville’s historic downtown and the small-town charm that we hold so dear,” said Noblesville Mayor John Ditslear. “The Nickel Plate Trail will connect together the hearts of our downtown and provide an opportunity for our residents to experience each community like never before. For Noblesville residents, it will bring even greater walkability and add to our 84 miles of trails without replacing existing trail projects set to begin construction this year.”

The announcement is at 10:30 a.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...