Fishers, Noblesville propose new $9.3 million trail to connect cities

Staff Reports Published: Updated:
proposed-trail

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers and Noblesville are teaming up to create a new trail that will connect the two cities.

The plan is for the trail to follow the Nickel Plate railroad.

The trail would be a 14-foot wide paved pedestrian and bicycle trail that extends from 96th Street in Fishers to Pleasant Street in Noblesville.

A preliminary cost estimate for the trail is $9.3 million.

The trail will be developed under a federal program that allows the rails to be converted to a trail.. while keeping the right to change it back.

The Indiana Transportation Museum released a statement today saying losing the rail-road could affect the area’s appeal and economic footprint.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV