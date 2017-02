INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for two men wanted for robbery.

According to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, two black males entered the CVS located at 119 West 56th Street on Jan. 18.

Police say both men jumped over the counter and demanded narcotics.

They implied they had weapons, but they did not show them.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or 800-222-8477.

