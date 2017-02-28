Indiana Senate approves bill overhauling troubled vaping law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Senate has passed a bill overhauling an existing law that created a monopoly in the vaping industry and sparked an FBI probe.

Sen. Randy Head’s measure effectively guts a 2016 law that allowed one security firm to play gatekeeper over the industry. A federal appellate court struck down portions of the law last month.

The Logansport Republican’s bill was approved on a 49-1 vote and now goes to the House for consideration.

Lawmakers approved last year’s vaping law ostensibly to ensure consumer safety. It imposed strict safety standards for manufacturers of the nicotine-laced “e-liquid” used in vaping.

But Lafayette-based Mulhaupt’s Inc. was the only company qualified to handle security permitting for producers under the law. And the company drew scrutiny when only six companies were approved to produce.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...