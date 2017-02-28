Indy woman wins $500,000 on scratch-off ticket

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis woman scratched a $500,000 winning lottery ticket on Wednesday, Feb 22.

Joyce Griffin and her husband Bob bought a scratch-off at Hoosier Lottery headquarters around 11 a.m. that day.

Joyce bought two $10, $5,000 Frenzy Multiplier scratch-offs.

When she went home and scratched her ticket, she learned she won the top prize of $50,000. She showed her husband and the two went to claim their prize.

Joyce says she plans to pay off bills, buy Bob a new truck for his birthday and travel.

As of Feb. 23, the two top prizes of $500,000 remain on the $10, $5,000 Frenzy Multiplier scratch-off.

The estimated odds for this prize are 1 in 3.60.

