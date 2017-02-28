Issue with web service provider causes internet outages

(WANE) – Did you have trouble connecting to certain sites on the internet Tuesday? You’re not alone as an outage at Amazon Web Services has been reported by multiple news agencies.
The outage is mainly affecting internet users on the east coast and began late Tuesday morning.
Amazon Web Services is the largest internet cloud service provider in the world and is part of the company that operates the online shopping site by the same name.
A direct impact of the outage can be seen on wane.com, where videos attached to stories will not play.