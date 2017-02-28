Locals light up Delphi in orange for justice

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — At the Carroll County True Value, orange is the color of compassion.

Owner Troy Helderman said the store has sold about 100 orange light bulbs over the last two weeks.

“This is our last one left until tomorrow,” Helderman said, holding an orange bulb on Tuesday.

People around town say orange was one of Liberty German’s favorite colors. They plan to light the bulbs on their porches until police find the suspect.

“It’s heartfelt whenever the community pulls together,” Helderman said. “Everybody is showing that they care about what happened to these girls and they’re going to make sure that justice is brought to them.”

A search party volunteer found the bodies of Libby German and Abby Williams about 50 feet off Deer Creek. Police said they’ve received more than 9300 tips. The reward for information leading to an arrest totals $100,360.

“We’re all pulled together. We’re going to bring justice to those little girls,” Helderman said.

Helderman said he recently ordered 200 more orange bulbs. He expects he’ll need to keep stocking up until police find the killer.

The store is selling the bulbs for the same amount it costs the store to buy them. Helderman said he doesn’t need to profit off the lights.

“It makes me feel good that we’re in a community that cares like that. That’s what you get in these small communities. Everybody knows everyone and everybody cares about each other,” he said.

The tip line in the case is 844-459-5786.

