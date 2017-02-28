Officials respond to fire on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Wayne Township Fire Department responded to a building fire with reported entrapment Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the Relax Inn at 120 South Tibbs Avenue.

The fire was brought under control in 10 minutes.

The WTFD ruled the fire to be an arson and soon took two individuals into custody and will be charged with setting the fire.

Evidence found on scene was also matched with individuals Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested for a robbery and carjacking near the Relax Inn around the time of the fire.

All occupants were able to return to their rooms by 6:30 a.m. without any injuries.

