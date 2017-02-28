Reward now more than $100,000 in Delphi murders of two teens

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The reward is now more than $100,000 for anyone with information leading to an arrest in the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

Police confirmed they have not arrested anyone in connection to the case.

Indiana State Police said any information people are seeing on social media about a possible arrest earlier Tuesday is simply not true.

The photo of the suspect has been shared many times across social media and investigators said it came from Libby’s phone.

“If you committed this double homicide, we ask you to do the right thing come and hold yourself accountable for your actions turn yourself in,” said Sgt. Tony Slocum, Indiana State Police. “But if you don’t we’re coming to look for you.”

State police said more than a hundred investigators are working this case. Many of them working out of the REMC building.

“I’m feeling very optimistic as all investigators,” he said, “It seems like we have a new energy in this building a new determination so to speak.”

Slocum said investigators received 500 additional tips overnight bringing the total to more than 9,000 tips. They are following on all leads no matter how big or small.

“We’re going to continually go to different locations,” he said. “Investigators are going to speak with suspects, witnesses or anybody that has evidentary information that might help us solve this case. We’re going to continue to do that.”

But with every search comes speculation about a possible arrest. In the past two weeks, investigators searched homes in Delphi, Peru, and Lebanon. State police said the leads did not pan out.

“Please don’t post on those sites [social media] that we’ve arrested someone or put that person’s picture naming them as a suspect,” he said. “When you don’t have facts to back that up that’s a dangerous game and that could be dangerous for the person you’re posting on the Internet.”

State police said their main focus is to find the person responsible and to bring justice for the families.

“I’m asking people to not to jump to conclusion don’t post false information on social media sites it’s not fair to Libby and Abby’s family and it’s definitely not fair to the people we’re talking too,” he said. “It could actually hinder our investigation if we have people that are afraid to speak to law enforcement.”

State police said investigators already talked with hundreds of people in relation to this case following up on tips. But again no one has been arrested.

