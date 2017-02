INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after two people were shot Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Carrollton Avenue.

Both victims ended up at IU Health Methodist Hospital.

One of the victims is currently in critical condition.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating.

