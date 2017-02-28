Woman arrested in Delaware Co. for OWI with minors in vehicle

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — One woman was arrested Sunday night after she was found driving under the influence with children in her vehicle.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. when an officer noticed a vehicle that nearly struck his patrol car in Muncie.

The officer soon pulled over 48-year-old Deidre Strong and suspected she was driving impaired upon contact with her.

Further investigation showed Strong was indeed driving under the influence and was soon taken into custody.

The two children in the vehicle were later placed into the custody of Delaware County Department of Child Services.

Strong faces preliminary felony charges of neglect of a dependent and operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...