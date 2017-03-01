American Senior Communities Chefs share how to prepare meals for Seniors with great taste and nutrition in mind

What do you think of when you envision food served at senior communities? Quiche? Barbecued Ribs? Baked potato? How about green beans or pecan pie? Well, that’s exactly what’s on the menu today in our Indy Style kitchen. As part of National Nutrition Month, we learn more about the deeper meaning and value behind the food that chefs serve and what it means to residents and families to pull up a chair to dine. Here’s more from the team at American Senior Communities:

● Food is a critical priority when taking care of seniors. It is extremely important in managing their recovery from illness or injury.

●Malnutrition is a prevalent problem among seniors. While a quarter of people under age 70 are at risk for malnutrition, nearly a third of those aged 85 and over are at risk. (Reasons include physical causes, changes that occur with increasing age – teeth, pain, impaired vision, loss of taste/smell/depression; effects of medication; the inability to go to a grocery because of health or food dessert in neighborhood; even forgetting to eat.

● Before selecting a rehabilitation or senior living community, it’s best to first have a meal there.

● ASC communities offer restaurant-style dining; allow resident choices and provide meals when residents want them.

Meals in our community allow for social interaction, a sense of belonging and involvement. The value of our restaurant includes imparting variety and a renewed sense of independence, as they can order multiple options and combinations from a menu that provides choices for a variety of tastes. We hold and host holidays meals that allow our seniors to regain the joy of participating in traditional holiday meals without the added stress of crowds, preparation and clean-up. Our healthy food combinations and portions assist in keeping seniors vibrant and healthy while minimizing the issues associated with poor food choices. Chefs prepare fresh foods from recipes that meet the traditional tastes and likes of our residents and it is done with input from the residents. It is the kitchen and meal time they valued in their own homes with less worry and hassle, just great food, fine friends and fun times!!

Spinach Quiche



1 (9-inch) unbaked deep dish pie crust

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup cottage cheese

1 cup mozzarella cheese

2 cups fresh spinach

4 eggs, beaten

1 cup milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

In a medium bowl, mix all Ingredients. Pour into the pastry shell, allowing egg mixture to thoroughly combine with spinach mixture.

Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes.

Cornbread

1/2 cup butter

2/3 cup white sugar

2 eggs

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease muffin pan.

Melt butter in large skillet. Remove from heat and stir in sugar. Quickly add eggs and beat until well blended. Combine buttermilk with baking soda and stir into mixture in pan. Stir in cornmeal, flour, and salt until well blended and few lumps remain. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Rib Rub – 12 to 16 racks



2 cups of brown sugar

1/2 cup of Ms. Dash

1/4 cup garlic powder

2 tbsp poultry seasoning

1 tbsp black pepper

2 tbsp ground sage

2 tbsp ground basil

Mix ingredients together in bowl and lightly rub onto the meat in the pan. Pour the following ingredients into the pan:

1/2 quart apple juice

1/2 quart orange juice

1 cup liquid smoke

Cover with plastic wrap and aluminum foil. Bake until bones are falling off or 7-8 hours at 275 degrees.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AMERICAN SENIOR COMMUNITIES

