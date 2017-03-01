ArtMix uses the arts to create opportunities for those with disabilities

Focusing on a person’s ability, not their disability. That’s the mindset of ArtMix and its mission to transform the lives of people with disabilities through creating art. March is Disability Awareness Month, and today on Indy Style, Linda Wisler, Vice President of Programs of ArtMix, explains more about a program that’s doing more than just giving back.

• Friday, March 3: First Friday 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Gallery tours, free art activity for all ages.

ArtMix address: 1505 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis 46202 (Harrison Center for the Arts)

• ArtMix’s Urban Artisans program supports young adults, ages 16-22 in the transition from school to the workplace. Students with and without disabilities learn transferable, pre-vocational skills through making, marketing and selling artwork in a professional artist studio. Student products are sold in the ArtMix Gallery and in other retail shops in Indianapolis.

• Community arts classes allow people of all ages and abilities to interact and express through different art forms including ceramics, painting, music, and drama.

To learn more, visit:

• Website: http://artmixindiana.org/

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ArtMixIndiana/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...