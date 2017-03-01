Duke Energy: Some may not get power until Thursday night

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Duke Energy says more than 15,000 of its Indiana customers remain without power following severe storms that raked the state.

Duke said the number lacking service as of 3 p.m. Wednesday was about half of the high of nearly 31,000 customer outages recorded Wednesday morning.

Duke Storm Director Howard Fowler says the company’s crews are working to remove downed trees, replace broken power poles and restoring power lines to restore power. He says ongoing wind gusts exceeding 35 mph are hampering those efforts in some areas.

The company says Jackson, Jefferson and Clark counties in southern Indiana were among the hardest hit Tuesday night and Wednesday. Significant outages also hit Lawrence, Orange, Hamilton and Gibson counties.

Duke estimated some customers won’t have power restored until Thursday night.

