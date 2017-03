EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police are trying to identify a man suspected of stealing a Class B motorcycle on February 7.

The theft reportedly happened at 5:15 p.m. at 609 N. St. Joseph Avenue.

The motorcycle has been recovered, but the suspect has not been found.

If you recognize the man in the photo, please contact Detective Richardson at (812) 436-7967 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

