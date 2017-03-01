Indianapolis Indians tickets now on sale for 2017 season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indians Minor League Baseball team kicks-off the season in April and tickets are now on sale.

“Victory Field is an exciting place to experience a baseball game, and it will be even better in 2017,” President and General Manager Randy Lewandowski said.

Fans will experience a new high definition videoboard in right field that measures three times the size of the previous display. The team will also unveil new digital ribbon boards lining the upper deck along each baseline and a new digital audio system. The Indians season opening is April 6.

Last season the team led all of Minor League Baseball in attendance with 636,888 fans at Victory Field.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Indians website or by calling the Victory Field Box Office at 317-269-2282.

