Man faces multiple charges after spitting on officer

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man was taken into custody on multiple charges early Wednesday after authorities said he spit on an officer after becoming irate.

It happened just before 3 a.m. after an officer witnessed 60-year-old Mark Winters turn into a Ricker’s gas station in Bartholomew County.

After approaching the man, the officer believed he was possibly under the influence.

Further investigation inside Winters’ vehicle found an open alcoholic beverage, as well as drug paraphernalia of plastic wrappers and a “green leafy substance.”

Winters was then taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for medical clearance before he began verbally abusive to hospital staff and the arresting officer. He then spat on the officer.

Winters faces preliminary charges of public intoxication, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, battery by bodily waste and battery on law enforcement by bodily waste.

