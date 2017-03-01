Man who threatened an Indy downtown bar faces charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man who made threats at a downtown bar Sunday is now facing a pair of felony charges.

According to documents from the Marion County Prosecutors Office, 27-year-old Brandon Savage is facing felony charges for attempted robbery and intimidation. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of harassment. Savage demanded all the cash in the register from an Olly’s bar tender before threatening to shoot up the bar.

According to the documents, Savage called Indiana State Police and identified himself saying, “I’m getting ready to go into a gay bar and shoot everyone. It’s going to be like Orlando.”

Last summer, an off-duty security guard shot and killed 49 people and injured 53 others in a hate crime inside Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Savage told the sergeant on the phone that he was armed with a Glock, a derringer and a machete. He also said told police what he was wearing and that they better hurry up.

According to an IMPD officer who was at the scene, an employee told him that Savage approached the bar and said “I’m going to hold all of you hostage.” Savage demanded all of the money from the registers but the employee told him he couldn’t open it without making a sale. The employee was able to step away and call 911.

One witness said that Savage told a bartender, “You know what happened in Orlando? It’s happening right now.”

Prior to Savage’s arrest, he told police that his jacket was near the overpass of I-65 on Illinois St with a gun in it. No gun was later found.

Savage has an initial hearing March 3 at 9:30 a.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...