Microblading with Lash & Brow Design Co.

You may have heard or seen pictures of people using microblading as a way to re-shape or re-grow eyebrows they once had. Kate Shaughnessy, Owner of Lash & Brow Design Co., demonstrates how it’s done and explains how proceeds this month will help benefit burn survivors by giving them back the confidence they both need and deserve.

WHAT:

• Lash & Brow Company has partnered with G Michael Salon to raise money for burn survivors.

WHEN:

• During the month of March, proceeds from hair services at G Michael Salon and brow and lash services at Lash & Brow Design Co. will benefit The Hoosier Burn Camp.

WHO:

• The Hoosier Burn Camp is a nonprofit organization committed to providing life-changing experiences for young people who have suffered the physical and emotional trauma associated with a severe burn injury.

• The camp creates experiences for burn survivors where they can just be one of the kids in a safe and supportive environment.

WHY:

• Lash & Brow owners Kate and Jared Shaughnessy have a personal connection to the cause.

• Jared lost skin as the result of an accident and received treatment at Wishard’s burn unit.

• During his recovery, Jared met firefighters who were volunteering with the Hoosier Burn Camp and he was inspired to get involved.

• Jared is now a firefighter with the Fishers Fire Department.

SERVICES:

• While there are other lash and brow salons in Indianapolis, Kate is the first Certified Xtreme Lash stylist in the Midwest.

• After becoming certified in microblading, Kate was quickly recognized for her talent and was recruited as a national trainer for Brow Design International teaching artists from around the country.

• Women from all over the U.S. travel to Indiana for her services and often come to her for corrective services.

• G Michael Salon:

o The largest hair salon in Indy and was recently awarded “Best Hair Salon” by Indianapolis Monthly.

o The salon is located near the Keystone at the Crossing.

• Lash & Brow Company:

o Founded by Kate Shaughnessy in 2008 and is the largest lash and brow spa in Carmel.

o They were recently awarded “Best Microblading” by Indianapolis Monthly.

o Kate is also the first Certified Xtreme Lash stylist in the Midwest.

• Kate will be demonstrating microblading with one of her models on air.

MORE ABOUT BURN SURVIVORS:

• All services are pro-bono.

• Kate finds burn survivors through the Hoosier Burn Camp.

• Jared and Kate have been volunteering with the Hoosier Burn Camp for the past three years.

• Most survivors have been burned because of house fires, but Kate also recently just helped a woman that was a victim of domestic abuse.

• Kate work with individuals’ doctors to ensure that it is alright to proceed with a procedure.

• The Hoosier Burn Camp specifically identifies those that are no able to afford the services.

• Survivors leave with new confidence.

About G Michael Salon

Founded in 2007, G Michael Salon has become the largest hair salon in Indy and was recently awarded “Best Hair Salon” by Indianapolis Monthly and has been named one of the top 200 hair salons in the country five years in a row. Located in the Keystone at the Crossing shopping mecca, G Michael Salon quickly became a favorite among local celebrities and fashion forward executives who frequent the salon’s exclusive Serenity Suite for some much needed pampering. Their award winning artistic design team and color specialists make them a much sought-after group for photo shoots and fashion shows.

About Lash and Brow Design Co.

Founded by Kate Shaughnessy in 2008, Lash and Brow Design Co. is the largest lash and brow spa in Carmel. They were recently awarded “Best Microblading” by Indianapolis Monthly. Early in her career, Kate became the first Certified Xtreme Lash stylist in the Midwest. After becoming certified in microblading she was quickly recognized for her talent and was recruited as a national trainer for Brow Design International teaching artists from around the country in the art of microblading. She now leads a talented team of women whose clientele fly in from different parts of the country to experience her lash and brow artistry.

G MICHAEL SALON

Julieanna Childs, (317) 773-7700

Community Outreach Director

2727 E. 86th St., Suite 120

Indianapolis, IN 46240

gmichaelsalon@gmail.com

LASH AND BROW DESIGN CO.

Jared Shaughnessy, (317) 800-2958

Owner

310 E. Carmel Dr.

Carmel, IN 46032

lashandbrowdesignco@yahoo.com

THE HOOSIER BURN CAMP

Mark Koopman, (765) 567-0115

P.O. Box 233

Battle Ground, IN 47920

markkoopman@hoosierburncamp.org

Website: http://www.lashandbrowdesignco.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lashandbrowdesignco/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lashandbrowdesignco/

