More than $130k seized in prostitution investigation

OWENSBORO, Kentucky (WEHT) – An Owensboro massage business is the center of an investigation that put four people behind bars.

Owensboro Police along with Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Department, FBI, and Dept. of Labor acted on search warrants Tuesday after receiving complaints of suspected prostitution at Relaxing Touch Massage.

Investigators recovered more than $130,000 in cash and four people involved in the business were arrested. OPD tells us Mo Li, Li Shengwu, Jingjie Yuan, Yong Liu are all charged with promoting prostitution. Li is also charged with tampering with evidence.

Authorities tell WEHT the investigation began in May 2016 and is ongoing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...