LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The National Weather Service in Indianapolis confirmed that a tornado touched down in Lawrence County Wednesday morning.

EF-2 tornado in Lawrence County this morning (March 1): https://t.co/mm5grKHjCF #inwx — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) March 2, 2017

According to the NWS, the EF-2 tornado hit Lawrence County just after 5:30 a.m with an estimated speed of 130 mph.

There were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the storm. However, several structures were damaged.

