EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police are trying to identify a man who reportedly robbed a taxi cab driver on February 16.

The robbery allegedly happened around 1:40 a.m. near Grove St and Florence.

Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun. He was described as a black male with a medium build and believe to be around 6 feet tall.

Anyone with any information is asked to call EPD at (812) 436-7979 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

