Richmond officials look to demolish abandoned hospital

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Richmond officials are trying to spur along work toward demolishing the city’s abandoned former hospital complex that’s become an eyesore targeted by vandals and thieves.

City officials say they’ll renew efforts to obtain a state loan for the removal of asbestos and lead contamination from the former Reid Hospital property. The building has gone unused since the hospital moved to a new campus in 2008 and an out-of-state owner stopped paying property taxes in 2011.

The Palladium-Items reports City Controller Beth Fields estimates it could take 19 months from the start of remediation to complete demolition and make the property usable again.

City Councilman Bruce Wissel says he doesn’t think the city can wait much longer as solutions are only getting more expensive.

