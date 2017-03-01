Roundtable discussion brings homicide victim families together with IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD held a roundtable discussion Wednesday evening between the families of homicide victims and the Criminal Investigation Community.

Many of the families that attended are worried that the murders of their loved ones will never be solved. IMPD used the meeting to let those families know detectives continue to work to solve all of those cases.

“It was an opportunity for us to sit down with them and talk about the different processes that a detective goes through, the crime lab goes through, the coroner goes through, so that they have a little better understanding of how their cases progress,” IMPD Chief Bryan Roach said. “At the same time, there’s an opportunity for them to express some concerns, some ideas, (and) some thoughts that they have.”

In 2016 there were 172 homicides in Indianapolis. 67 of those remain unsolved.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...