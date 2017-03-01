Special viewing of Indiana craft beer documentary

Break out the big screen! It’s almost time for a special viewing of the Indiana craft beer documentary, Hoosier Brew! On March 15, come watch a showing at Hoosier Brew AND celebrate the launch of the Scarlet Lane Brewing Company and Broad Ripple Brewpub collaboration Hangin’ Tough, an oat pale ale with passionfruit and lemon brewed to honor Indiana legend Rita Kohn.

Amanda Wishin, President, Girls Pint Out and Jonathan Hoyt, Filmmaker, “Hoosier Brew”, share more!

Hoosier Brew starts at 7pm with Q&A immediately following with Rita and Hangin’ Tough brewers Eilise Lane Servies and Jonathon Mullens.

Tickets Include:

* 22oz bomber of Hangin’ Tough, an oat pale ale brewed with passionfruit and lemon

* showing of the Indiana craft beer documentary, Hoosier Brew

* participation in the popcorn bracket (sweet v. salty – who will win?!)

* dinner provided by Broad Ripple Brewpub (pulled chicken and beer cheese crock)

* one draft pint of your choice

Proceeds from the night, and from all sales of Hangin’ Tough, go to a creative grant presented through NUVO to support one of Rita’s passion projects.

Twitter @indygpo

Instagram @indygirlspintout

Facebook facebook.com/indygpo (@Indianapolis Girls Pint Out)

Ticket link: www.hangintough.eventbrite.com

