Traffic stop leads to apprehension of suspect wanted on escape charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A routine proactive IMPD patrol and traffic stop early Wednesday morning led to the apprehension of a man listed as an escapee from the Indiana Department of Corrections.

According to police, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle just after 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of Medford Avenue. Upon stopping, the two occupants ran from the car. Police set up a perimeter and were able to apprehend 29-year-old Leonard Williamson.

Authorities said Williamson initially lied about his identity, but they were able to eventually determine who he was and learned he was listed as an escapee from the Indiana Department of Corrections, wanted on an escape warrant.

While taking Williamson into custody, SWAT officers were notified of another male fleeing in a nearby alley. A number of shots were fired in the area. Authorities believe the shots were either fired at officers or in the air in an attempt to divert resources from the arrest of Williamson.

After a 90 minute search, SWAT and K-9 officers were not able to locate the other suspect.

No citizens or officers were hurt in the incident.

