CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — No one was injured when a large tree fell onto a Carmel home Tuesday night.

It happened on Audubon Drive near Carmel High School around 10:30 p.m.

The tree crashed through Grant Kirsch’s dining room, narrowly missing his 6-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

“[I] came running down the hallway, and when we grabbed Anna that’s when we saw this one come down, and it was very startling,” Kirsh said.

The Carmel Fire Department says there was no other damage in the area.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...